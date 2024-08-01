BJ Hill holds up his end of the bargain and bleaches his hair like Joe Burrow

CINCINNATI, Ohio — BJ Hill is rocking a new hairstyle and it may look familiar.

The Bengals posted a video of Hill with bleached hair at training camp on Sunday.

This is in response to Joe Burrow bleaching his hair. Burrow said the defensive tackle told him if Joey B bleached his hair, Hill would too.

"BJ said if I buzzed and bleached it, he would do it too," Burrow said, saying Hill had to bleach his hair in the next week.

And neither player backed down.

Burrow debuted his new hair last week.

Now known as Slim Shiesty, Burrow addressed his new 'do during his first press conference of Bengals training camp Wednesday.

"First couple days was definitely a little shocking, I mean when I woke up I would say, but I've gotten used to it," Burrow said.

Other than Hill's proposition, Burrow said he "got bored" with his old hair.

This isn't the first time Burrow has used Eminem as inspiration for his hair. Back in his Athens High School days, Burrow bleached his hair with the whole football team when they won the district championship.

"(I'm) trying to channel a little bit of that year," Burrow said.

Burrow did say the bleached look would be temporary, even joking that he'd go through a "frosted tips" phase.

The QB's hair has made waves in the past, with Bengals fans taking to social media to discuss his different hairstyles over the past few years.

Fans responded to the new bleached, buzzed look, piggybacking on the team's reference to well-known bleached-blond rapper Eminem.

Others pointed out his resemblance to WWE wrestler Cody Rhodes, who also sports a recognizable bleached look.

Fans reacted strongly — and we mean strongly — when Burrow changed his hair slightly during the 2023 season; he debuted the long-haired look during the Bengals' first week of last season.

Burrow's barber, Darnell Bonner, said that cut was the quarterback's idea but Bonner's execution; it's not clear whether Bonner was involved in Burrow's new Slim Shady-esque style.