Cincinnati to wear 'White Bengals' helmet, uniforms for TNF matchup against Steelers

CINCINNATI — As the football season quickly approaches, the Cincinnati Bengals are beginning to release more information on some of their special game days — including when they'll wear the beloved "White Bengal" helmet.

The Bengals announced Wednesday they will wear their white uniforms with white helmets for their Thursday Night Football matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 16. This game will air live on WCPO 9.

This will mark the sixth time Cincinnati has used the all-white combo. The "White Bengal" helmet first made its debut in 2022, when the NFL announced it would allow teams to wear an alternate helmet instead of having just one helmet design.

Cincinnati has already announced "Stripe the Jungle" will return Oct. 5, when they face off against the Detroit Lions. They'll also "Open in Orange" once again for the Bengals' home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sept. 14.

There are still multiple other high-profile games, but unfortunately for fans, many of them take place away from home.

Bengals fans will have to travel to Baltimore if they want to watch a Thanksgiving Night showdown between the division rivals in person. Cincinnati's schedule also includes a Monday Night Football outing at Denver, a rematch of last season's overtime thriller, and a Sunday Night Football game in Miami.

You can find the full schedule here.