First look: Bengals reveal new, upgraded locker room

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati is getting a first look at the Bengals new locker room.

The team posted several photos of the locker room along with Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and several other players' first reactions on social media Tuesday.

The players were excited about the upgrades in the video posted to social media.

“It’s unbelievable. The players are going to love all the features in the new locker room,” Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor said. “This is an investment in our football team and shows the organization’s commitment to delivering a top-tier, player-friendly environment. We appreciate the Brown and Blackburn families’ leadership and support on this project.”

The team said the upgrades mix tradition and high-end technology providing a "best-in-class working environment."

Above the doors leading into the locker room the sentence "Win a game for Cincinnati" is written at the top.

One of the walls also has the Bengals logo on it and the words "Cincinnati Bengals" in white.

Each locker has the player's last name at the top with their jersey number in the top right and the Bengals logo at the top left. Below that, "Bengals" is written in orange.

The lockers are also illuminated in orange and the lights throughout the room can be altered to shine white or orange.

Each player has a personal pull-out compartment with several shelves, on which "Who Dey Think Gonna Beat Dem Bengals" is engraved.

According to the press release, the upgraded features include:



New lockers that are 10 feet, 4 inches tall with extra strength shelving

Locks that can be unlocked using a phone

Two charging outlets in each locker and a wireless phone charger

Handles that custom and stainless steal with orange powder-coated on the back

Upgraded restrooms

Higher ceilings

Nine drying fans

A ventilation system that pushes out odors

Quick dry compartment to speed up the time it takes to dry cleats, gloves and other gear

Paul Brown's signature engraved on the lift-up footlocker storage compartment

“We hope it’s an energizing, high-end, professional setting for our players every day,” Bengals Director of Strategy and Engagement Elizabeth Blackburn said. “We had a great project team who delivered a clean, cool space with functional, efficient lockers that achieve our players’ needs. We paired modern features like chargers for the growing number of devices and drying units for equipment with custom details in many places in the lockers that feature our franchise’s great brand and history.”