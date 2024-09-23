How To Watch Commanders at Bengals for Week 3 of the 2024 Season

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. EST

Television

The game will air nationally on ABC.



Play-by-Play: Joe Buck

Analyst: Troy Aikman

Sideline Reporter: Lisa Salters

Radio

The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY-AM (1530), WEBN-FM (102.7) and WLW700. The radio stream will also be available on the Bengals-Commanders game center nationwide on desktop, in-market on mobile. Broadcasters are Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst).

The broadcast will also be live on SiriusXM.

Streaming

In-Market: ESPN+ (any device), NFL+ (mobile only).

Out-of-Market: ESPN+

International: subscribe to Game Pass International. NFL Game Pass International offers all preseason and regular season games live to fans outside of the U.S., Canada, and China. NFL Game Pass International also provides users access to a variety of NFL content including NFL RedZone, NFL Network 24/7, and more.