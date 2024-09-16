Kansas City Chiefs pull out last-second 26-25 victory over Cincinnati Bengals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs pulled out a last-second 26-25 win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

It seems Cincinnati (0-2) and Kansas City (2-0) can only play close games, with the Chiefs victory coming down to a 51-yard field goal from Harrison Butker that was the result of costly penalties.

While they didn't pull out a win, Cincinnati looked much stronger against Kansas City than they did in their embarrassing Week 1 loss to the New England Patriots.

The Bengals defense garnered several turnovers, but the offense never fully capitalized on them, often ending in field goals instead of touchdowns.

In the first half, Akeem Davis-Gaither picked off Mahomes, and later on, linebacker Germaine Pratt recovered a fumble from Chiefs running back Carson Steele after Sheldon Rankins knocked the ball out, with the latter leading to a field goal.

That first turnover from David-Gaither led to the Bengals first touchdown of the day — and Joe Burrow's first of the season. Burrow, who threw 23-for-36 and 258 yards in the game, hit Andrei Iosivas with a 4-yard pass.

Cam Taylor-Britt also had an incredible one-handed interception from a pass meant for Xavier Worthy at the top of the fourth quarter. The pick came after Worthy previously smoked Taylor-Britt leading to a touchdown for the Chiefs.

Despite the incredible Taylor-Britt interception, Burrow himself turned over the ball on a forced fumble, allowing Chiefs safety Chamarri Connor to score.

For the first time in Bengals history with Burrow, Cincinnati's tight ends were targeted for more than 120 yards in the game. Burrow hit Mike Gesicki the most, who had 7 receptions for 91 yards.

Burrow also found a target in Andrei Iosivas. Iosivas not only got the first Cincinnati touchdown of the day, but Burrow hit him with a 3-yard pass on a massive fourth and goal play.

Ahead of that touchdown, Burrow also dispelled any remaining wrist injury worries when he passed a 47-yard dime to Jermaine Burton.

While the defense shined against the Chiefs, they took a hit when defensive tackle B.J. Hill left the game in the second quarter. He was ruled out after halftime due to a hamstring injury.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins also headed to the locker room after he left the game in the third quarter. The Bengals reported Rankins also had a hamstring injury.

Head coach Zac Taylor called the game "an emotional loss."

Despite the loss, Taylor also had some positive takeaways from the team, saying they are in "great shape." He also said Burrow played exactly how he was expected to.

The Bengals return to Paycor Stadium next week to face the Washington Commanders in Monday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.