Bills' Beasley sounds off on COVID vaccination, draws response from NBA owner Mark Cuban

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley hasn't been quiet regarding his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Beasley, who's been pretty outspoken all summer, has remained firm on his stance not to get vaccinated.

He's also shared his dissatisfaction with the NFL's restrictions for unvaccinated players throughout the season, including the limitations they've been given while on the road.

On Tuesday, Beasley said in a tweet that he changed his stance a little bit - stating he would get vaccinated and advocate for the vaccine if Pfizer put a percentage of its earnings from the vaccine in his wife's name.

That tweet sparked Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban to respond to the former Dallas Cowboys player.

I’ll tell you what Cole. You get vaccinated and promote vaccination on all your social, I’ll buy your wife a share of Pfizer stock. It pays a 3.78% dividend. That way she is getting a percentage of Pfizer’s earnings. Deal ? https://t.co/gMmMHt97ro — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 20, 2021

The Buffalo Bills are scheduled to kick off the 2021 Training Camp session next week in Orchard Park, but it looks like there may already be a positive COVID case among players at One Bills Drive.

In another social media post by the Bills wide receiver, a vaccinated teammate was sent home on Monday for COVID.

I’m not spreading anything. I get tested every day. Do you? I’ve already had a teammate who was vaccinated be sent home for covid yesterday. Luckily he caught it on Monday. Cause if it was Tuesday he would’ve given it to everyone for a whole week before being tested again. https://t.co/fir7bZU5wu — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) July 20, 2021

As training camp gets closer, the NFL has stated that those teams that don't meet the 85% vaccination threshold will have more restrictions than those that do meet the threshold.

In a tweet on July 16 from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, 13 teams had met that threshold, with 73.8% of all players league-wide receiving at least one dose of the vaccine.

Jenna Callari at WKBW first reported this story.