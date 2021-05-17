Watch
Sports

Actions

Bob Baffert temporarily suspended from racing in NY pending Kentucky Derby investigation

items.[0].image.alt
Ashley Landis/AP
FILE - In this May 22, 2020, file photo, Bob Baffert, two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer, lowers his bandana during an interview while keeping his distance at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. Baffert has been temporarily suspended from entering horses at New York racetracks pending an investigation into Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Belmont Baffert Ban Horse Racing
Posted at 5:01 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 17:01:25-04

Famed horse trainer Bob Baffert has been temporarily suspended by the New York Racing Association from entering horses in races pending an investigation of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit testing positive on a drug test.

“In order to maintain a successful thoroughbred racing industry in New York, NYRA must protect the integrity of the sport for our fans, the betting public, and racing participants,” said NYRA President and CEO Dave O’Rourke, in a news release. “That responsibility demands the action taken today in the best interests of thoroughbred racing.”

The ban includes races at Belmont Park, where the Belmont Stakes run is scheduled for June 5.

Medina Spirit tested positive for the steroid betamethasone after the Kentucky Derby and could face disqualification if a second test comes back negative.

On Saturday, Medina Spirit finished third in the Preakness.

According to the Associated Press, Baffert had not committed to race any horses in the third leg of the Triple Crown.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight