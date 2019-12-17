Bowden, Duffy named first-team Sporting News All-Americans

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lynn Bowden Jr. and Max Duffy have been named first-team All-Americans by The Sporting News.

Both Bowden and Duffy have also been named first-team All-Americans by the Associated Press, ESPN and AFCA FBS Coaches. Bowden has also earned first-team honors from SL.com and CBS Sports. Duffy was named second-team by those organizations.

Bowden, who recently won the Paul Hornung Award for the nation's most versatile player, returned to the quarterback position for the first time this season since high school.

He has set a school records for career and single-season rushing yards by a quarterback, break the SEC single-game rushing mark by a quarterback, turn in the second-highest single-game rushing total in UK's history, highest single-season yards per rush attempt average and deliver at least 100 rushing yards in six of his seven starts as quarterback.

Duffy won the Ray Guy award for the nation's top punter. He is UK's career punt leader with a 46.5-yard average and with his distance and placement, Kentucky leads the nation in net punting with a 45.13-yard net average.

Duffy leads the nation in punting at 48.6 yards per punt. He has also earned first-team All-American honors from Walter Camp.

Only nine of Duffy's 47 punts have been returned and 24 of them landed inside the 20-yard line.