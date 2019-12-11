Bowden wins the Hornung Award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Kentucky's Mister everything, Lynn Bowden, has won the Paul Hornung Award which goes each year to the most versatile player in college football.

Bowden was a wide receiver, kick and return specialist before turning his attention to the quarterback position. Since then, he's set a school record for career and single-season rushing yards by a quarterback, break the Southeastern Conference’s single-game rushing mark by a quarterback, turn in the second-highest single-game rushing total in UK history, highest single-season yards per rush attempt average and deliver at least 100 rushing yards in six of his seven starts at quarterback (and miss a seventh by a single yard vs. Georgia). The Wildcats won five of his seven starts at quarterback while advancing to a fourth-straight bowl game and re-writing the school’s record books for rushing production.

Bowden ranks fifth on UK’s career all-purpose yardage list at 4,407 yards, trailing only Derek Abney, Rafael Little, Derrick Locke and Randall Cobb. He currently has 1,297 career rushing yards, 1,303 receiving yards, 1,608 kick return yards and 199 punt return yards. He also has passed for 422 yards and two touchdowns.

Bowden beat out another local product, Wan'Dale Robinson who played his freshman season at Nebraska as a receiver, running back and kick returner. The other two finalists were Virginia kick returner/wide receiver Joe Reed and LSU running back and kick returner Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

