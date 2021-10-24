Watch
Sports

Actions

Brave new world: Atlanta beats LA 4-2, heads to World Series

items.[0].image.alt
Brynn Anderson/AP
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker hugs Freddie Freeman after winning Game 6 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Atlanta. The Braves defeated the Dodgers 4-2 to win the series. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
NLCS Dodgers Braves Baseball
Posted at 7:40 AM, Oct 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-24 07:41:01-04

ATLANTA, Ga. (LEX 18) — Eddie Rosario capped a remarkable NL Championship Series with a three-run homer that sent the Atlanta Braves to the World Series for the first time since 1999.

The Braves finished off the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers with a 4-2 win, capturing the series four games to two. In the process, Atlanta exorcised the demons of last year's NLCS, when the Braves squandered 2-0 and 3-1 leads against the Dodgers.

The Braves finished the job this time around, advancing to face the AL champion Astros. Game 1 is Tuesday night in Houston.

Rosario had 14 hits against the Dodgers, including three homers.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps