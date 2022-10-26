Blue Grass Airport prepares for the 2022 Breeders' Cup World Championships

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Final preparations are underway at Blue Grass Airport ahead of the 2022 Breeders' Cup World Championships, scheduled for November 4 and 5.

Several of the preparations underway include:



Additional flight offerings and larger aircraft to handle the increased passenger demand

Increased parking area for private aircraft

Breeders' Cup merchandise and special products offered in retail shops

Live performances by Bluegrass bands

Food tastings and bourbon-related experiences

Complimentary bourbon balls upon arrival, courtesy of Maker’s Mark

“Call to the Post” at baggage claim as passengers’ bags arrive

LexArts artistic foals grazing in baggage claim

Purple and yellow flowers throughout the exterior of the airport

Breeders’ Cup themed attire for airport staff working in the terminal

Extended hours for airport restaurants and the business lounge, The Club at Blue Grass

“Blue Grass Airport is tremendously proud to host international and U.S. visitors for the Breeders’ Cup World Championships,” said Eric Frankl, president & CEO of Blue Grass Airport.

“Planning for events such as this takes at least one year of preparation and lots of coordination with our partners. We are thankful for the support of our on-site partners and all the staff that creates such a positive travel experience for our guests.”