Breeders' Cup post positions drawn today at Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Breeders' Cup post positions were drawn today at Rupp Arena.

Rupp Arena is normally a sea of blue, but today purple was the royal color.

The COO of the Breeders' Cup said this was a one-of-a-kind event to kick off the post position draw.

The public was invited to watch as Keeneland and the City of Lexington have tried to make this whole week all about the community.

All the trainers talked about how special this was. And when it came time to begin the draw, you could hear a pin drop.

Horse racing is not his sport, but Coach Cal was a good sport after bobbling the first pick just a bit.

The horses and their connections were celebrated in the house of champions, Rupp Arena, and treated to a pure Kentucky welcome.

