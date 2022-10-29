Breeders' Cup to display trophy in Lexington, leading up to race

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In honor of the 39-year running of the Breeders' Cup World Championships, the trophy will be displayed at local schools and restaurants around Lexington leading up to the race.

Along on the trophy tour will include five-time Breeders' Cup Classic winning jockey Chris McCarron and former Miss Kentucky Clark Janell Davis, who will speak about the trophy's history and what it means for those who get the chance to compete in the World Championships.

The tour is a way for fans to get a personal experience and to understand the history of the trophy and horse racing. During the events, fans are encouraged to take photos with the trophy and ambassadors.

The Breeders' Cup will be held on November 4 and 5 at the Keeneland Race Course.

2022 Breeders’ Cup Trophy Tour Schedule:

Nightly from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 29: Malones

Sunday, October 30: Jeff Ruby’s

Monday, October 31: No event due to Halloween.

Tuesday, November 1: Dudley’s

Wednesday, November 2: Coles

Thursday, November 3: Frank & Dino’s

Friday, November 4: Tony’s