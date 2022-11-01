Flightline is Breeders' Cup Classic favorite at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Unbeaten Flightline is the 3-5 morning-line favorite for the Breeders’ Cup Classic and will start the $6 million season finale from the No. 4 post position Saturday at Keeneland.

Flightline is coming off a 19 1/4-length domination of the Grade 1 Pacific Classic at Del Mar in September.

Flightline looks to go 6-0 lifetime against an eight-horse field that includes Kentucky Derby longshot winner Rich Strike, starting the 1 1/4-mile race from the No. 8 at 20-1 odds — and horse of the year candidate Epicenter, the 5-1 second choice from the No. 6 post.

Taiba will start from the rail at 8-1 odds for embattled Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, who will make his return to Kentucky for the first time since being suspended for 90 days earlier this year by Kentucky racing stewards.