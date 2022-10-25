Watch Now
'It's always been what's best for Richie': Rich Strike prepares for Breeders' Cup

<b>#21: Rich Strike</b>
Posted at 6:00 PM, Oct 25, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Think back to about five and a half months ago at Churchill Downs and the first Saturday in May.

A horse with about 80-1 odds to win the Kentucky Derby shocked the world.

His name is Rich Strike. That name sounds familiar to many Kentuckians and racing fans around the world. Trainer Eric Reed says the 3-year-old now plans to race in the Breeders' Cup next month.

"It's always been what's best for Richie," Reed said. "From day one."

Reed is in constant contact with Rich Strike's owner, Rick Dawson, about the next steps for races.

"Rick has always wanted to give him a chance," said Reed.

Even five months later, Reed says the thrill from the Derby is still powerful.

"I get letters, children send drawings in the mail daily, we get e-mails, people saying prayers, writing poems," he said.

"There's never a guarantee in any race we choose," Reed added. "This is in our backyard, and he's ready for the challenge, so we're going to give him a chance."

In five months, Reed notices the changes in the Derby winner. He says Rich Strike is stronger physically and mentally. He credits that to going up against some of the best, such as Epicenter. He has raced against some of the best — and will do so again come the First Saturday in November.

"It's fun to run against him, it's fun to challenge those horses," Reed said. "I think that's one of the biggest reasons Rick and I decided to go in the race. If the other two 3-year-olds are going to do this, we need to go in there and let the chips fall where they may."

Reed says Rich Strike has raced at Keeneland before and came in third place.

