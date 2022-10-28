Lexington street closures Oct. 30 through Nov. 5 for Breeders' Cup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Breeders' Cup is scheduled for November 4 and 5 at Keeneland and there are multiple scheduled street closures during the week leading up to the world championships.

Sunday, Oct. 30 2-6 p.m.: E. Third Street closed between Shropshire Ave and Midland Ave ("Isaac to Oliver" events)

Monday, Oct. 31 through Saturday, Nov. 11: One lane of W Short Street closed between Mill Street and Upper Street from 4:30 p.m.-10-:30 p.m. (Tandy Park events)

Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Saturday, Nov. 5: Main Street is closed between Upper Street and Mill Street from 6-10 p.m.

More information on Breeders' Cup Festival Week 2022 is available here.