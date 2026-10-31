Sovereignty wins $7 million Breeders' Cup Classic at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Sovereignty delivered on racing’s biggest stage Saturday, winning the $7 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington.

The 4-year-old colt, trained by Bill Mott and ridden by Junior Alvarado, won the marquee race of the Breeders’ Cup World Championships by 1 3/4 lengths over The Puma. Knightsbridge finished third.

The victory marked some redemption for Sovereignty, who was expected to compete in last year’s Classic but was scratched after developing a fever. Despite missing the Breeders’ Cup, he went on to be named the 2025 Horse of the Year.

Sovereignty entered Saturday’s race as one of the biggest names in a field loaded with international talent. He won the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes in 2025 and came into the Classic after winning the Grade 1 Whitney earlier this year.

The Kentucky-bred son of Into Mischief is a homebred for Godolphin.

Saturday’s Classic also featured defending champion Forever Young, who became the first Japan-trained horse to win the race when he captured the 2025 Classic at Del Mar. This time, Forever Young finished fifth.

The 2026 Breeders’ Cup marked the fourth time Keeneland has hosted the World Championships, following previous editions in 2015, 2020 and 2022. The two-day event featured 14 Grade 1 races and more than $34 million in purses and awards.

With Saturday’s victory, Sovereignty added the Breeders’ Cup Classic to an already decorated résumé and closed out championship weekend with a signature win in the heart of Kentucky’s horse country.