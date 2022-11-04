Watch Now
What to know about parking, transportation if you're heading to Keeneland for Breeders' Cup Saturday

LEX 18
Posted at 6:09 PM, Nov 04, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — All onsite and offsite parking is SOLD OUT for the Breeders' Cup on Saturday. Anyone without pre-paid parking credentials will be turned away.

According to the Breeders' Cup website, if you have a pre-paid parking pass, "routing will be communicated in advance and onsite via directional signage, parking credentials, ticket inserts and 'Know Before You Go' emails."

Here are alternative options for transportation:

Lextran

Lextran is offering shuttles from the Downtown Transit Center throughout the day. The shuttle costs $1 each way.

Rideshare and Taxi

A dedicated onsite rideshare & taxi zone will be set up at Keeneland. Gate 1 is the dedicated entrance and exit for rideshares and taxis.

Charter/Hire Vehicles

Transportation Management Services is available to provide private charter bus, sedan, limo and SUV service. Contact TMS directly at 800-869-3696 or at BreedersCupTransportation@tms.com

