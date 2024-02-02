Bucs finalizing deal to hire Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen, reports

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly finalizing a deal to hire former Los Angeles Rams and University of Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen for the same job in Tampa.

The #Buccaneers are working on a deal to hire Liam Coen as their new offensive coordinator, sources tell me and @RapSheet. After bouncing between the #Rams and Kentucky the last six years, Coen likely heads to Tampa for a possible reunion with pending free agent Baker Mayfield. pic.twitter.com/ijwtJel2RE — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 2, 2024

Coen served as the Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator in 2022 before leaving to be the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Kentucky in 2023. Coen was offensive coordinator at Kentucky in 2020 as well.

Prior to his first stint at Kentucky, Coen worked with the Rams as an assistant wide receivers and assistant quarterbacks coach.

The young Coen worked with pending free agent quarterback Baker Mayfield in Los Angeles. Mayfield is coming off a career season where he led the Bucs to the playoffs.