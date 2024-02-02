Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Bucs finalizing deal to hire Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen, reports

Coen also was a position coach and coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams
Kentucky Football
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AP / Michael Clubb
Bucs to hire Kentucky Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen
Kentucky Football
Posted at 10:20 AM, Feb 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-02 10:23:10-05

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly finalizing a deal to hire former Los Angeles Rams and University of Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen for the same job in Tampa.

Coen served as the Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator in 2022 before leaving to be the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Kentucky in 2023. Coen was offensive coordinator at Kentucky in 2020 as well.

Prior to his first stint at Kentucky, Coen worked with the Rams as an assistant wide receivers and assistant quarterbacks coach.

The young Coen worked with pending free agent quarterback Baker Mayfield in Los Angeles. Mayfield is coming off a career season where he led the Bucs to the playoffs.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18