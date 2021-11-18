Bucs release statement after reports say Brown faked COVID-19 vaccine card

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released a statement to clarify reports that one of its players faked their COVID-19 vaccination card.

The former live-in chef of Bucs wideout Antonio Brown told the Tampa Bay Times that Brown obtained a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to avoid NFL protocols.

But according to the Bucs, all vaccinations cards from players and staff members were reviewed by team personnel, and "no irregularities were observed."

In a text exchange obtained by The Times between Brown's Brown’s girlfriend Cydney Moreau and Los Angeles chef Steven Ruiz dated July 2 that Brown was willing to pay $500 to obtain a Johnson & Johnson vaccination card.

According to the newspaper, Brown's name was never mentioned by name in the text exchange.