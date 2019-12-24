Calipari named The Sporting News coach of the decade

LEXINGTON, Ky. — University of Kentucky coach, John Calipari, has been named The Sporting News Coach of the Decade.

In the 2010's, Coach Calipari had more wins and more Final Four appearances than any other coach in college basketball. He also won a title in 2012 and has sent more players to the NBA than any other coach. In addition to UK’s total wins under Calipari and its NCAA Tournament success, Calipari’s Kentucky teams have captured five regular-season Southeastern Conference championships and six SEC Tournament titles since 2010. They’ve won 30 games in five of the 10 seasons.

Coach Cal, a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer on his first ballot, has a 313-74 record at Kentucky through the loss to Ohio State last Saturday. That's second only to Adolph Rupp at Kentucky.