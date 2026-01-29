CBS Sports Classic basketball showcase extended through 2029 season

(LEX 18) — The CBS Sports Classic has expanded its annual college basketball showcase to include Kansas, joining Kentucky, North Carolina, and Ohio State in the signature doubleheader event. The tournament, which began in 2014, has been extended through 2029 with all four schools participating, according to a press release.

The 2026 CBS Sports Classic will take place on Saturday, Dec. 19, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. This year's matchups will feature Kansas facing Ohio State and North Carolina taking on Kentucky.

The event is broadcast annually on The CBS Television Network and streamed live on Paramount+. Matchups will rotate each year, with dates for 2027, 2028, and 2029 already set.

According to the release, official travel packages for the CBS Sports Classic will include game tickets for both contests and hotel accommodations near Madison Square Garden. These fan travel packages are scheduled to go on sale in August, offering exclusive early access ahead of public ticket sales in September.

The release notes that fans can register for direct email alerts about ticket news and event details at www.cbssportsclassic.com/tickets. Those who register will receive information about travel package sales and be eligible for an exclusive ticket presale.