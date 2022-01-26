Chris Mack out as University of Louisville's head basketball coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Louisville head basketball coach Chris Mack is officially out of a job.

Mack negotiated a settlement with the board that brings his 4-year tenure with the Cardinals to an end.

The former head coach confirmed the news Wednesday afternoon, saying he loved his time at Louisville but knew there was an expectation to "win games."

The move comes after the Cardinals lost for a fifth time in six games Monday night, making the team 11-9 this season, 5-5 in the ACC. Four of the last five games have resulted in double-digit losses, the first such stretch since 1940.

Mack's contract with the University of Louisville was set to pay him more than $4 million a season and runs through March of 2025.

No word yet on the terms of his release.

Assistant Coach Mike Pegues takes over the program on an interim basis and the search begins. The wish list might start with Kenny Payne, a former U of L player who is an assistant with the New York Knicks right now. U of L fans are also hoping for Bruce Pearl, who has Auburn at number one in the country.