 Club Blue, Bespoken Spirits announce release of "NIL Bourbons"

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Club Blue - a Name, Image, and Likeness fundraising collective that assists UK student athletes - has announced a unique collaboration with Lexington-based Bespoken Spirits to produce two new, co-branded bourbons.

A portion of all sales will support Club Blue and its NIL efforts for UK student-athletes. Bourbon fans and aficionados will be able to show their support with two hand-selected bourbons. The products are available for purchase now at Liquor Barn, online at ClubBlueNIL.com and in select bars and restaurants throughout the commonwealth.

The first bourbon, “Club Blue Team”, with a white label, begins from a Kentucky high-rye barrel-aged bourbon whiskey which is then specially finished with twice toasted oak staves for richness and flavor. The result is a spirit ripe with notes of candied banana, butter pecan fudge, and green melon. Suggested retail price is $39.99.

The second premium bourbon “Club Blue Select”, with a blue label, begins as a small batch Kentucky straight high-rye barrel aged bourbon whiskey. The Blue Label is finished using ex-tequila oak and cherry wood staves for richness and flavor. The result is a complex spirit ripe with notes of bright cherry cola, savory caramel, marshmallow, and vibrant cacao. Suggested retail price is $99.99.

“This milestone is a testament to Bespoken’s speed, innovation, and expertise,” said Bespoken’s Darick Brown. “Our ability to bring a product from concept to shelves in record time highlights the value we offer to our partners and the industry.”

For Stephen Horn, Co-Founder at Club Blue, this partnership is an incredible opportunity. “At Club Blue, we are constantly looking for ways to remain innovative and competitive in a landscape that’s constantly evolving. We recognize our supporters enjoy bourbon and this new partnership will allow fans to easily display their support, while making a tangible financial impact toward NIL. After speaking with several distilleries, Bespoken stood out for their passion, innovation, and dedication to excellence. We prioritized finding a bourbon partner who could deliver a high-quality product that tasted great, and Bespoken really delivered.”

