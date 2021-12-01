Watch
Coach Calipari wishes longtime mentor Joe B. Hall a Happy Birthday!

Posted at 10:52 PM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 22:52:53-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Men's Basketball Coach John Calipari stopped by to wish his mentor and friend Joe B. Hall a "Happy Birthday!"

Coach Cal shared in a tweet Tuesday evening how popular Joe B. is.

"You know I had to go see my mentor and my friend Coach Hall on his birthday! Sounds like I am far from the only one to come by too. Bunch of friends, family and former players! Thank you to everyone who has sent cards & letters. He has really appreciated them. Happy bday, Coach!"

Coach Hall is celebrating 93 years!

