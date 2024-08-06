Coach of gold medalist fencer Lee Kiefer details her road to victory

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bluegrass Fencers Club continues to celebrate the unprecedented achievements of Lee Kiefer. The first fencer from the United States with three Olympic gold medals, Kiefer is also the first American woman to win two fencing golds at a single games, and she's been training with coach Amgad Khazbak for more than 20 years.

"Three Olympic gold medals, that is great," Khazbak said.

It's great for this group learning from Khazbak at Bluegrass Fencers Club; the site of watch parties and Kiefer is a source of inspiration.

"I think a lot of people follow her, want to be just like her," fencer Fletcher Mazaheri said.

More than 80,000 follow Kiefer on Instagram as she's in the spotlight time and again.

"I started fencing in '73, and I didn't see someone fencing like her," Khazbak noted.

Kiefer is on leave from UK Medical School for now, but her time management skills stand out.

"She starts of course early morning right after she finishes the classes, and she's coming here working hard till seven o'clock eight o'clock," Khazbak added.

Kiefer is down to earth just like her husband, fellow U.S. Olympic fencer Gerek Meinhardt.

"At first when I moved here, I was starstruck, a little nervous every time I'm here right, but they're just really nice people," Allen Chen, a fencer from Bluegrass Fencers Club, said.

The attention now turns to the Summer Games in 2028 in Los Angeles, California.