Cunningham projected to go first in NBA draft

The Detroit Pistons are projected to select Oklahoma State Cowboys player Cade Cunningham first overall in the NBA Draft Thursday night.

According to the Associated Press and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Cunningham, who only played one season at OSU, has been at the top of the draft board for several months.

While at OSU, the 6-foot-8 point guard averaged 20.1 points per game, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists.

The freshman also was named Big 12 Player and Rookie of the Year.

Cunningham isn't the only talented basketball player available at the draft, which is being held in New York City.

Other top prospects include USC freshman Evan Mobley, Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs, and Florida State's Scottie Barnes.

Picking second will be Houston, followed by Cleveland, Toronto, and Orlando.