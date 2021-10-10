Cycling league hosts inaugural season in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Interscholastic Kentucky Cycling League held a race for its inaugural season in Kentucky Sunday morning.

About 150 racers were in Veterans Park for the fourth race out of a five-race series for the year.

The league is comprised of middle and high school boys and girls who race in their designated groups on bikes around trails at different parks throughout Kentucky.

The IKCL said it has been working since 2017 to get started.

In years past bikers from Kentucky had to travel to Tennessee to participate in races because the state didn’t have this organization established yet.

