Defending champions host fans for fan day ahead of Volleyball season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Sunday, UK volleyball fans got to see the reigning national champions hold an open scrimmage.

The champs held their annual fan day at Memorial Coliseum.

BBN got the chance to meet players and take pictures with the team. That was followed by a scrimmage.

We spoke with a high school player who says it was a great way to see them in action.

"It means a lot to me because I would love to play here one day. And I did a camp with them a couple weeks ago and they really helped me out and they are really nice and I would just love to play with them sometime again," said Maiddie Renaker.