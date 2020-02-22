DeMarcus Cousins waived by Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers intend to waive former University of Kentucky player DeMarcus Cousins, assuming he clears waivers on Sunday.

Cousins has not played this season due to a torn ACL in his left knee.

The 6-11 center was a part John Calipari's first team at Kentucky during the 2009-10 season. In his lone season as a Wildcat, Cousins averaged 15.1 points per game, second on the team only to John Wall, and led the team in rebounds with 9.8 RPG. The Wildcats went 35-3 and lost to West Virginia in the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament.

David Duprey/ASSOCIATED PRESS Kentucky's DeMarcus Cousins, left, celebrates with John Wall during the second half of a semifinal against Cornell in the East Regional of the NCAA college basketball tournament Thursday, March 25, 2010, in Syracuse, N.Y. Cousins scored 16 points as Kentucky won 62-45. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

Following his freshman season, Cousins entered the NBA Draft and was selected fifth overall by the Sacramento Kings. He was one of five Wildcats selected in the first round along with Wall, Eric Bledsoe, Patrick Patterson and Daniel Orton.