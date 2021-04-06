Watch
Denver lands MLB All-Star Game after game pulled from Georgia, AP reports

David Zalubowski/AP
Two F-16 jets from Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora, Colo., fly over Coors Field before a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies on opening day, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Denver. The Rockies won 8-5. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:04 PM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 22:04:23-04

The Associated Press reported on Monday that MLB plans to relocate the 2021 MLB All-Star Game to Denver’s Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies.

MLB announced late last week that it was pulling the game from Atlanta after Georgia Republicans passed a sweeping voting registration bill. The bill has been condemned by Democrats and voting rights advocates.

The bill will require an ID for all ballots.

Proponents of the bill say provisions will reduce lines for voting, and establish a minimum number of ballot boxes per county.

“Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box. In 2020, MLB became the first professional sports league to join the non-partisan Civic Alliance to help build a future in which everyone participates in shaping the United States,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said late lat week. “We proudly used our platform to encourage baseball fans and communities throughout our country to perform their civic duty and actively participate in the voting process. Fair access to voting continues to have our game’s unwavering support.”

MLB did not hold a 2020 All-Star Game due to the coronavirus.

