Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski to retire after 2020-21 season

Posted at 1:36 PM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 13:36:17-04

The 2021-22 basketball season will be the last for Mike Krzyzewski on the Duke sideline, according to multiple outlets.

Analyst Jeff Goodman was the first to break the news Wednesday about the Hall of Fame coach's retirement.

Krzyzewski has won five national championships and has taken the Blue Devils to the Final Four 12 times during his 40 seasons at Duke.

