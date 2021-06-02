Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski to retire after 2020-21 season

The 2021-22 basketball season will be the last for Mike Krzyzewski on the Duke sideline, according to multiple outlets.

Analyst Jeff Goodman was the first to break the news Wednesday about the Hall of Fame coach's retirement.

BREAKING: Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has decided to retire after this coming season, multiple sources told @stadium. Official announcement expected soon.



The leading candidate to replace K is assistant and former Duke player Jon Scheyer. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 2, 2021

Krzyzewski has won five national championships and has taken the Blue Devils to the Final Four 12 times during his 40 seasons at Duke.