EKU Athletics announces 2024 Hall of Fame class

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Tuesday, Eastern Kentucky University Athletics announced the 2024 Hall of Fame class, which will include seven individuals and the 1973 volleyball team.

According to EKU Athletics, the class will include:



Ole Hesselbjerg- track/cross country, 2011-2015

Danny Hope- football, 1976-1991, 2003-2007, 2019, 2020-present

Jacob Korir- track/cross country, 2004-2008

Sofie Levin- women’s golf, 2013-2017

Nick Mayo- men’s basketball, 2015-2019

Greg Stotelmyer- broadcaster, 1979-present

Corey Walden- men’s basketball, 2012-2015

1973 volleyball team

The Hall of Fame brunch and ceremony will begin at 10:00 a.m. on September 28 at the EKU Center for the Arts.