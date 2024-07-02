Watch Now
EKU Athletics announces 2024 Hall of Fame class

Featuring 7 individuals and 1973 volleyball team
Eastern Kentucky University
Posted at 11:16 AM, Jul 02, 2024

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Tuesday, Eastern Kentucky University Athletics announced the 2024 Hall of Fame class, which will include seven individuals and the 1973 volleyball team.

According to EKU Athletics, the class will include:

  • Ole Hesselbjerg- track/cross country, 2011-2015
  • Danny Hope- football, 1976-1991, 2003-2007, 2019, 2020-present
  • Jacob Korir- track/cross country, 2004-2008
  • Sofie Levin- women’s golf, 2013-2017
  • Nick Mayo- men’s basketball, 2015-2019
  • Greg Stotelmyer- broadcaster, 1979-present
  • Corey Walden- men’s basketball, 2012-2015
  • 1973 volleyball team

The Hall of Fame brunch and ceremony will begin at 10:00 a.m. on September 28 at the EKU Center for the Arts.

