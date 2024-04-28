EKU offensive lineman Josiah Ezirim drafted by Saints

DETROIT, Mi. — EKU offensive lineman Josiah Ezirim was drafted by the New Orleans Saints with the 239th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

"This is one of the best feelings in the world," said Ezirim. "To accomplish something that you worked on your whole life is something that you could not even dream of experiencing," Ezirim said.

Ezirim becomes the 34th Colonel in history to be drafted and the last since 2016 when when Noah Spence was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"It's just something that is really exciting," said EKU head coach Walt Wells. "I could not be happier for Josiah and his entire family. This is an incredible accomplishment, and I could not be prouder than him. As a coach, it's been a privilege and an honor to coach Josiah, and this kind of achievement is what you live for as a coach and what we do here at EKU."

The Hilliard, Ohio native pilled on a list of accolades while wearing the Maroon and White, particularly in his senior season.

In 2023, Ezirim started every game for EKU, contributing to the Colonels' achievement of having the top offense in the conference with 437.4 yards per game. They totaled 4,811 yards on the season, scoring 37 touchdowns and averaging 29.5 points per game.

The performance on the field earned him All-American selections from five various publications, along with being recognized as Phil Steele's UAC Offensive Lineman of the Year and was selected to the first team All-UAC.

Ezirim is now the third Colonel to be drafted by the Saints the last being Mike Cadore in 1989 and the first being Junior Hardin in 1976.