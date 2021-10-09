Erin Toller dismissed from UK women's basketball team

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Erin Toller has been dismissed from the University of Kentucky women's basketball team for not upholding the standards of the program, according to UK head coach Kyra Elzy.

"We hold our players to a high standard at Kentucky,” Elzy said. “Unfortunately, Erin was not consistently meeting those standards, so she has been dismissed from the program. We wish Erin and her family nothing but the best moving forward.”

The sophomore guard played in five games in the 2020-21 season.

The program will have no further comment on the dismissal.