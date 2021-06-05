Watch
Essential Quality wins the 153rd Belmont Stakes

AP
Essential Quality trains ahead of the 153rd running of the Belmont Stakes horse race in Elmont, N.Y., Thursday, June 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Posted at 7:00 PM, Jun 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-05 19:06:45-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Favorite Essential Quality has crossed the finish line first in the Belmont Stakes, giving trainer Brad Cox his first victory in a Triple Crown race. Essential Quality passed early leader Hot Rod Charlie around the final turn and held on to win the 1 1/2-mile $1 million race.

