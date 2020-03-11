Menu

Fans at SEC tourney games TBD following Wednesday's matchups

Posted: 5:26 PM, Mar 11, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-11 17:29:50-04
(LEX 18) — The SEC announced that Wednesday's conference tournament games will remain as scheduled with fans being allowed to attend. A decision on the rest of the games this week is still to be determined.

Shortly after the NCAA announced only essential staff and family members could attend games during the tournament, conference tournaments have gone back to the drawing board to make a decision heading into the weekend.

Kentucky is scheduled to play its first game of the tournament on Friday at 1 p.m. EST against the winner between Alabama and Tennessee.

