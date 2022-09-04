Fans fill Kroger Field for UK season opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Tailgaters came out in full force to celebrate UK's season opener Saturday.

"Everyone has been here for the bad years. So, you have to have the bad years so you can enjoy the good year." said one supporter.

It was a sea of wildcat pride in the Kroger Field parking lot for the first kickoff of the season.

Fans said win or lose, they will always show up.

"We may not be number one, but we're up there. We serve good food, good drinks, and most importantly a good time," said tailgater Dan McGee.

Around 60 thousand people poured into the stands for the game, but the fans celebrating outside said this will be a strong season, and that makes the tailgating experience all the more special.