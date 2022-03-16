Fans return to Rupp for the Boys' Sweet 16

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Boys Sweet 16 is underway at Rupp Arena.

16 teams from across the state will play their final game of the season at Rupp. Only one will take home a trophy, but every player and fan will make a memory.

"Probably as strong a field, as far as number of wins and losses. It's a great tournament. All 16 teams," said Chuck Broughton.

This is the first boys' tournament without COVID-related restrictions since 2019. That year was the last time the Lincoln County Patriots made it to Rupp. Hundreds of fans decked in red, white, and blue packed the seats.

"I am the mayor of Stanford. And we've closed the town, and brought everybody with us," said Dalton Miller, who is actually the mayor of Stanford.

The Patriot faithful cheered to the end of the game as their team completed a come-from-behind thrilling win over Jeffersontown to open the tournament.

"It was super. It was fantastic. It was so exciting. It was...Sweet 16 baby," said Judy Hester.

LEX 18

Lincoln County moves on to the next round, where they will face the North Oldham Mustangs on Friday.