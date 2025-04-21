Florida guard Denzel Aberdeen commits to Kentucky basketball

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Another Wildcat is on board for Mark Pope's second season with the Wildcats. After three years with the Florida Gators, the now-senior guard Denzel Aberdeen has committed to Kentucky. He announcedthe news on X Monday afternoon.

In his most-recent season with the reigning National Champions, Aberdeen averaged 7.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists per game, while shooting 41.8 percent from the field, 35 percent from deep and 70.8 percent from the free throw line in just under 20 minutes per game.

Aberdeen had seven points and two rebounds in 18 minutes of play against Houston in the title game, while his best offensive game of the season came against South Carolina when he exploded for 22 points on 8-12 shooting (5-7 from beyond-the-arc).

He had 15 minutes of playing time in Rupp Arena this season, putting up 4 points against the Wildcats.

Fresh off a National Championship with the Gators, Aberdeen announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Friday, April 18.

A statement on his social media pages read: "First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play at such an incredible university. These past three years at the University of Florida have been nothing short of amazing. I'm truly grateful to have worn the orange and blue and to represent Gator Nation with pride."

"To my brothers – my teammates – I love y'all. We made history together, and those memories will stay with me forever. I'm honored to have been a part of something so special. Thank you coach [Todd] Golden and the entire coaching staff for believing in me and giving me the chance to compete from the moment they stepped on campus. Your trust and support have meant the world to me. "After a lot of prayer and conversations with my family, I've decided to enter the transfer portal."

Three days later, he's a Cat, saying: "Thank you Jesus! BBN.. LETSSS DO ITTTT."

Aberdeen joins fellow transfers Jayden Quaintance (Arizona State), Mouhamed Dioubate (Alabama), Kam Williams (Tulane) and Jaland Lowe (Pittsburgh). Croatian big man Andrija Jelavic has also committed to the Cats as an international prospect.

From Pope's inaugural roster, Brandon Garrison, Collin Chandler and Trent Noah have all formerly announced returns. Travis Perry is generally expected to do the same, however, he has not released an official statement at this time.

Otega Oweh will test NBA Draft waters before making a final decision, but he will maintain his college eligibility throughout the process.

Malachi Moreno and Jasper Johnson make up the two-man freshman class following Acaden Lewis's decision to decommit from the Cats.

In his first year at the helm, Pope guided the Wildcats to a 24-12 overall record and a Sweet 16 appearance. Now entering year two, Pope and his staff have constructed a well-rounded roster ready to compete from day one.