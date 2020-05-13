Menu

Former letterman and head coach Jordan "Tuffy" Horne dead at 77

Graphic Courtesy of UK Athletics
Posted at 3:32 PM, May 13, 2020
Former Kentucky baseball player and head coach Jordan “Tuffy Horne, 77, died earlier this week, the Horne family announced. Horne lettered for the Wildcats from 1963-65 and then was head coach from 1973-78. He posted a record of 127-126-1, including a 28-18 season in 1976. Longtime UK coach Keith Madison followed his tenure beginning in 1979.

