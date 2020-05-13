Former letterman and head coach Jordan "Tuffy" Horne dead at 77

Former Kentucky baseball player and head coach Jordan “Tuffy Horne, 77, died earlier this week, the Horne family announced. Horne lettered for the Wildcats from 1963-65 and then was head coach from 1973-78. He posted a record of 127-126-1, including a 28-18 season in 1976. Longtime UK coach Keith Madison followed his tenure beginning in 1979.