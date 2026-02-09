Former Lexington Legends player Terrance Gore dies at 34, Kansas City Royals announce

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB 41) — Terrance Gore, who played one full season as a Lexington Legend in 2013 has passed away at the age of 34.

He played for the Legends when the team was in the South Atlantic League as an affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The speedy outfielder played in 128 games, had 98 hits, scored 76 runs, stole 68 bases and drew 62 walks. He eventually made it to the Royals Major League ballclub the following year.

"We are heartbroken from the loss of Terrance Gore, and send our love to his family and loved ones," the Royals wrote in a post on X Saturday morning.

Former teammate Eric Hosmer reacted to the news of Gore's passing on X with a broken heart emoji and moments they shared on the field.

Retired second baseman Whit Merrifield, who also played with Gore on the Royals, went to X after news of Gore's passing broke.

Love you G baby. 💔 — Whit Merrifield (@WhitMerrifield) February 7, 2026

Gore was a member of the Royals as they won back-to-back AL pennants and the 2015 World Series. He also appeared for the Cubs, Dodgers, Braves, and Mets throughout his time in the majors.

Known for his ability as a pinch runner due to his speed, Gore stole 43 bases in his regular season career while only being caught nine times. He was 5-for-6 in stolen base attempts in the postseason.