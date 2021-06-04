Watch
Sports

Actions

Former Louisville assistant Dino Gaudio gets plea deal in extortion case

items.[0].image.alt
Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - In this March 20, 2010, file photo, then-Wake Forest head coach Dino Gaudio watches during an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky in New Orleans. Gaudio, a former University of Louisville basketball assistant, pleaded guilty Friday, June 4, 2021, to a federal charge of attempted extortion and will avoid prison time. Gaudio threatened to expose alleged violations by the Louisville team “in its production of recruiting videos for prospective student-athletes and in the use of its graduate assistants in practices,” according to a charging document filed in May. He asked for 17 months of salary or a $425,000 lump sum payment, according to the U.S. Attorney. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Louisville-Former-Assistant-Charged Basketball
Posted at 4:22 PM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 16:22:40-04

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former University of Louisville basketball assistant has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of attempted extortion. He will avoid prison time.

Dino Gaudio was dismissed from the team along with another assistant in March after the Cardinals missed the NCAA tournament. Federal prosecutors say Gaudio threatened to go to the media with alleged NCAA violations by the team.

He pleaded guilty on Friday to a charge of interstate communication with intent to extort. That carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison.

Gaudio agreed to a plea deal that will include probation and a fine.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight