Former Scott County head basketball coach Billy Hicks dies

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Former head coach for Scott County High School boys basketball Billy Hicks has died.

The Scott County coroner tells LEX 18 that Hicks went to the hospital late Sunday night and likely died from natural causes. He was 71 years old.

The news comes as the Billy Hicks Classic is about to start at Scott County High School and Great Crossing High School on Tuesday, December 5. It runs through Saturday, December 9.

According to the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame, Coach Hicks is the winningest coach in Kentucky high school basketball history with over 1,000 wins. He also brought two state championships home to Scott County High School.

Scott County Schools says as a coach, he has more Sweet 16 victories than any other and was inducted into the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame.

Hicks announced his retirement as coach back in 2019 after a 39-season career. For a majority of that time (25 years), Hicks has called Scott County home.

Born in Harlan County, Hicks always knew he wanted to be a basketball coach, according to a Facebook post from Scott County Schools upon announcing his retirement.

"Growing up in the mountains, coaches were the most respected people in the community. Every little boy wanted to be like them," Hicks reflected.

And this was the message he wanted to share with the student athletes he worked with over the years:

"Thank you. Thank you for letting me be a part of your life. I asked so much of you and am so thankful for the effort you put in all of these years."

Scott County Schools issued the following statement on news of his passing: