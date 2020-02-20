Former UK punter named head soccer coach at Richmond Model

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Former University of Kentucky punter Tim Masthay was introduced as Richmond Model's new head soccer coach on Tuesday.

Masthay punted for the Wildcats from 2005-08. During his senior year, Masthay averaged over 45 yards per punt which helped him earn First-team All-SEC honors.

Following his career in blue and white, Masthay was signed by the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent. Masthay was released by the Colts before the 2009 season began and was then signed by the Green Bay Packers. In Green Bay, Masthay served as a punter for six seasons and helped the Packers win Super Bowl XVL.

Following his NFL career, Masthay moved back to Kentucky and became an assistant soccer coach at Centre College.

Masthay is a graduate of Murray High School.