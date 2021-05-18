Former University of Louisville basketball coach facing federal extortion charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A former University of Louisville basketball coach accused of threatening to expose NCAA violations if he didn't get money.

Investigators say Dino Gaudio is facing federal charges. He allegedly threatened to go to the media with claims that the team had broken NCAA rules over recruiting videos and the team's use of graduate assistants if he wasn't paid an extra 17 months of salary.

They say it happened March 17th, a day before Head Coach Chris Mack fired Gaudio.

Coach Mack released a statement saying both he and the university were victims of Gaudio's conduct and that he's cooperating with the authorities.