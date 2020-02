Four-star all purpose running back, Michael Drennen, has signed to play with Kentucky.

He chose Kentucky over USC.

Drennen (Dublin, Oh.) is considered the 6th best all-purpose running back in the nation and has been compared to Kentucky's most recent all-purpose athlete, Lynn Bowden Jr.

With this signing, Kentucky has solidified its top-25 recruiting class for the 2020 season. He is the seventh four-star recruit for the Wildcats, their best recruiting class in the programs history.