Fox Hill Farm's Rick Porter, successful thoroughbred owner, dies at 80

Hans Pennink/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2011, file photo, Havre de Grace, left, with Ramon Dominguez aboard, is escorted to the Winner's Circle by owner Rick Porter, right, after winning the 58th Running of the Woodward Stakes Horse Race at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Porter, a successful owner who campaigned such top thoroughbreds as 2011 Horse of the Year Havre de Grace and ill-fated Kentucky Derby runner-up Eight Belles, has died. He was 80. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)
(AP) — Rick Porter was a successful owner who campaigned such top thoroughbreds as 2011 Horse of the Year Havre de Grace and ill-fated Kentucky Derby runner-up Eight Belles. He has died at age 80.

His executive assistant, Victoria Keith, says Porter died Sunday in Delaware after fighting cancer in various forms for over 20 years.

Porter's Fox Hill Farm in Lexington, Kentucky, earned over $32 million. He came closest to winning the Kentucky Derby in 2007, when Hard Spun finished second, and again in 2008, when filly Eight Belles was second to her male competition. She broke down past the finish line and was euthanized on the track.

