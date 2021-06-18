Friends, family gather to watch Tates Creek product compete in Olympic trials

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Former Tates Creek standout and current University of California swimmer Rachel Klinkler finished 8th overall in the finals 200m butterfly on Thursday night, finishing out her first experience in the Olympic Trials.

Klinkler, the defending PAC-12 champion in the 200y butterfly, finished in a time of 2:11.09, roughly two seconds slower than her personal best of 2:09.18 which she swam in the semi-finals to qualify for the finals.

Friends and family gathered at Signature Club, where Klinkler took swimming lessons growing up, to watch Klinkler compete on the national stage.

"They can relate to her because they swam with her in the past. So tonight, for them to be able to watch her in that place is definitely something they can aspire to be in the future," The Signature Head Swim Coach Michelle Doolin said.

Earlier in the week on Sunday, Klinkler also raced in the 100m butterfly where she finished 10th, just missing out on an qualifying for the finals in that event.

"She has made me aspire to be a better athlete, maybe not in swimming but just to work really hard in everything," Nolan Kelly said.

During her time at Tates Creek, Klinkler won four KHSAA state titles, claiming first place in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle during her junior and senior seasons. She was also a four-time regional champion in both events.