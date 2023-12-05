Funeral arrangements announced for former Scott County basketball coach Billy Hicks

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Billy Hicks, the former head coach for the Scott County High School boys basketball team.
The funeral service for Hicks will be at Scott County High School Gymnasium at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 10. Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home is handling the service.
Hicks died earlier this week, likely from natural causes, according to the Scott County coroner. He was 71 years old.
The news comes as the Billy Hicks Classic is about to start at Scott County High School and Great Crossing High School on Tuesday, December 5. It runs through Saturday, December 9.
According to the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame, Coach Hicks is the winningest coach in Kentucky high school basketball history with over 1,000 wins. He also brought two state championships home to Scott County High School.
Scott County Schools issued the following statement on news of his passing:
Scott County Schools and the Scott County High School family are grieving the loss of beloved long-time basketball coach Billy Hicks. On the court, Coach Hicks was the winningest coach in Kentucky high school basketball history but his true greatness was in the strength of his character off the court.
As an educator and friend, Coach Hicks was a leader of men whose legacy and salt-of-the earth kindness will forever be cherished by Scott County Schools. We express our deepest sympathy to his wife Betsy, daughter Ashley Johnson and her husband Jed, as well as his grandson and favorite fishing buddy.
After much discussion, the Billy Hicks Classic basketball tournament scheduled to begin on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 will proceed as planned. Family and friends closest to Coach Hicks believe this is what he would have wanted and that continuing in his honor will be an appropriate tribute to the game and community he held dear.
Cardinal basketball, Scott County High School, Scott County Schools, and the entire Scott County community are better for having known and loved our own Coach Billy Hicks.