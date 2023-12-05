Funeral arrangements announced for former Scott County basketball coach Billy Hicks

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Billy Hicks, the former head coach for the Scott County High School boys basketball team.

The funeral service for Hicks will be at Scott County High School Gymnasium at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 10. Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home is handling the service.

Hicks died earlier this week, likely from natural causes, according to the Scott County coroner. He was 71 years old.

The news comes as the Billy Hicks Classic is about to start at Scott County High School and Great Crossing High School on Tuesday, December 5. It runs through Saturday, December 9.

According to the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame, Coach Hicks is the winningest coach in Kentucky high school basketball history with over 1,000 wins. He also brought two state championships home to Scott County High School.

Scott County Schools issued the following statement on news of his passing: